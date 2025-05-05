Former Buccaneers player gives team harsh offseason grade
For the most part, Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received rave reviews for their work throughout the offseason.
Not only did the Bucs make a number of key moves in free agency, most notably re-signing Chris Godwin to a new 3-year contract while also bringing in established veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick on a low-risk, 1-year 'prove it' deal — but they also did a fantastic job adding quality talent to positions of need through the draft.
That being said, the subjective nature of an industry that revolves around instant analysis and constant content is going to present differing perspectives. No matter how strongly a collective group may feel about something, there's always going to be someone who sees things differently.
One individual who sees the Bucs offseason a little differently than most, at least based on the grade he gave them, is former Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan. Now working as an analyst for CBS Sports, Ryan gave the Buccaneers a C+ for what they've accomplished this offseason.
Ryan offered his thoughts on the draft by stating, "I love Egbuka. A good kid. Loves the game. Obviously they're trying to get the most explosive offense in football with him and Tez Johnson."
Ryan also provided a cool little anecdote about the Buccaneers' second round pick, Benjamin Morrison, who has apparently been eagerly seeking advice from defensive backs with NFL experience, including Ryan.
"And then Benjamin Morrison, this is a good kid" said Ryan. "Benjamin Morrison actually called me after the draft, knowing I live in Tampa, wanting to pick my brain: 'Who's your trainer?' 'Who's your nutritionist?' 'What do I gotta do?' What do I need to know?"
It should be mentioned that Ryan started off his Bucs segment by proclaiming, "I am an extremely harsh grader!" That said, his comments on the Bucs don't really align with the C+ grade he gave them.
Despite the low grade, Ryan offered what could only be interpreted as a positive assessment of what the Bucs diid this offseason, "They're getting some good character guys. They got some fits and some good parts. I think they've had a really good offseason so far."
