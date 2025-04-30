Buccaneers named most improved NFL team following 2025 NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South Division each of the past four seasons. The year prior to that, they were crowned Super Bowl champs at season's end. It's safe to say that the Buccaneers and their fans are enjoying this recent run of success, especially when you consider the many decades of losing they experienced leading up to the latter half of Jason Licht's tenure as the team's general manager.
READ MORE: Buccaneers division rival slammed with fines after Shedeur Sanders draft call prank
Despite their sustained success, Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated still believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brighter days ahead. In a recent article detailing the most improved teams following the NFL Draft, the Bucs were not only named as one of those five teams but they came in at No 1.
"The Buccaneers surprised many around the league when they took a receiver with the No. 19 overall pick, selecting Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka. Still, Egbuka is a talented prospect who should thrive under the tutelage of fellow wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin before taking over one of their roles," Verderame wrote.
Verderame was not only impressed with how the Buccaneers added to a strength at the wide receiver position but also how they addressed defensive needs throughout the draft.
"Later on, general manager Jason Licht found talent in second-day corners Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, both of whom could start with strong training camps in a revamped secondary. To start Day 3, Light selected a pair of defensive linemen in David Walker and Elijah Roberts, giving Tampa Bay some reinforcements up front."
It's clear that Verderame believes Tampa Bay's impressive rookie class could pay immediate dividends for the Bucs on the field in 2025, finishing off his analysis of the Bucs by stating that they were one of the draft's most improved teams.
READ MORE: Buccaneers target Auburn edge rusher in way-too-early 2026 mock draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker
• National media grades Buccaneers' first-round selection of Ohio State WR
• Get to know Buccaneers third-round pick Jacob Parrish
• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers' fourth-round pick EDGE David Walker