One more key offseason move could cement the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Super Bowl contenders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a disappointing finish to the 2024-25 season, falling in the Wild Card round to the Washington Commanders. Despite winning their fourth consecutive NFC South Championship, the Buccaneers found themselves searching for more this offseason, hoping to find a way to build a path to the third Super Bowl in franchise history.
The Buccaneers made a few notable moves in free agency and the draft, retaining homegrown talent while improving their pass-rush and adding depth to the defensive backfield. Still, it feels like Tampa Bay could use a little bit more, particularly on defense.
Head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht are clearly banking on veteran pass-rusher Haason Reddick bouncing back. Reddick is just one year removed from four consecutive seasons of 11+ sacks.
At the same time, another insurance policy would be nice. PFF's Mason Cameron recently took a look at one last offseason move that every NFC team needs to make.
Cameron took note of the Buccaneers' situation off the edge, offering his opinion that the franchise should look into another addition.
"The Buccaneers did much to address their struggling pass rush this offseason, signing Haason Reddick in free agency and drafting David Walker and Elijah Roberts on Day 3. Yet, this group could still use some added pop," Cameron wrote. "Von Miller could be a name to target as a pass-rush specialist. Across his three seasons in Buffalo, Miller posted a pair of 80.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades while totaling 102 pressures and 14 sacks."
Outside of Reddick, the Buccaneers will be relying on players such as Logan Hall (6 TFL, 5.5 sacks), Yaya Diaby (13 TFL, 4.5 sacks), Anthony Nelson (6 TFL, 4.0 sacks), and Chris Braswell (1 TFL, 1.5 sacks). It would be big if Diaby and Braswell can continue growing in the right direction.
There are a few interesting names on the market who could be looking to sign with title contenders such as Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney. Miller and Clowney were released by their respective teams this offseason.
The Buccaneers are still projected to have $26.6 million in cap space to work with leading up to the summer.
