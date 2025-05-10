Buccaneers rookie called fastest player on the field by Todd Bowles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a first look at their rookies on the first day of rookie minicamp yesterday.
The Buccaneers may have landed one of the most exciting prospects of their 2025 rookie class in third-round cornerback Jacob Parrish. The former Kansas State standout turned heads during minicamp yesterday, with head coach Todd Bowles naming him the fastest player on the field.
Tampa Bay’s focus on athletic, playmaking defensive backs has been evident under Bowles, and Parrish checks every box. Parrish, A former state-champion sprinter in Kansas, clocked a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. This was one of the fastest times among all defensive backs.
Over the past two seasons at Kansas State, Parrish tallied five interceptions and 21 passes broken up. The Buccaneers were looking to add this talent to their young cornerback room, and Parrish was an ideal fit.
Bowles shared his thoughts on Parrish after Day 1 of rookie minicamp. Not only did he call Parrish the fastest player on the field when someone asked, but he said it was good to see him succeed on the field.
"He got a good pick," Bowles said. "[It was] good to see him do some things. Again, it's t-shirt and shorts but it's good to see him make a first impression.
Bowles, clearly encouraged by Parrish’s performance, praised the rookie’s instincts and competitive fire.
"He's got very good ball skills. He's got very good awareness. That's what you like about him. He's got very good awareness and ball skills and [he] competes. I look forward to that challenge of him getting out there every day and seeing that come to fruition."
While it’s still early before the season, the Buccaneers see a future in Parrish and perhaps even a rising star.
