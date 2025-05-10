Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield intrigues analyst going into season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their third season in the Baker Mayfield era, where they hope to win another NFC South title.
Mayfield has changed his entire career trajectory by joining the Bucs, and his legend continues to grow each season.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice likes what Mayfield has to offer going into the 2025 campaign with the Bucs.
Baker, Bucs among best bandwagons
"Fresh off a career year that saw him tie for second in touchdown passes (41) while finishing third in passing yards (4,500) and completion percentage (71.4), Mayfield is about to play under his fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons. On the plus side, Tampa Bay maintained continuity with an internal hire, promoting former pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to the OC post following Liam Coen’s departure to become head coach of the Jaguars. Furthermore, Mayfield’s protected by one of the best offensive lines in the league. And he’s supported by a deep group of pass catchers and ball carriers, with the Buccaneers’ first-round pick, Emeka Egbuka, only adding to those riches," Filice wrote.
"Egbuka was my WR1 in this draft class, even though I view him as a WR2 in the NFL. He just offers such a reliable, well-rounded game. Joining a receiving corps that already includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan -- who closed his rookie campaign with seven touchdowns in the final five weeks of the regular season -- Egbuka was a luxury pick for GM Jason Licht. But Baker ain’t complaining!"
Mayfield will have the chance to continue his strong play with the Bucs as he looks to take them to new heights.
