Our staff picks for Week 4's Buccaneers-Eagles showdown
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0 on the season, which is a huge accomplishment — they're one of only six teams in the NFL to remain undefeated. They'll be going up against another one of those teams on Sunday, though, and unfortunately for them, it's the defending Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bucs have had a lot of success against the Eagles in times past, winning six of the last seven matchups dating back to 2015. Now, though, the Bucs face the Eagles with some significant injuries, which will make it tough — that being said, the Eagles don't look invincible, and their three wins have also been close affairs.
Will the Bucs get it done despite the injuries? Or will the Eagles make a statement win of their own? We set off to find out.
Darius Hayes, Writer: Eagles 27, Bucs 24
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Week 4 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles looking to prove they belong among the NFL’s elite. Baker Mayfield has been sharp with six touchdown passes and no interceptions, leading multiple clutch drives, while rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka has emerged as a real difference-maker. Even with questions around Mike Evans' absence, the possible return of Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs could give Tampa a much-needed boost.
The Bucs have shown resilience by winning all three of their games in tight fashion, and with the home crowd behind them at Raymond James Stadium, they’ll once again push the champs to the brink. Still, while Tampa Bay keeps it close with big plays on offense and late-game grit, the Eagles’ balance and Jalen Hurts’ playmaking prove too much in the end.
Season record: 3-0
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Eagles 24, Bucs 21
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found a way to start the season 3-0 despite a rash of injuries at key positions. That being said, the teams they have had to face thus far simply can't be compared to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who are absolutely stacked at every level on both sides of the ball.
The expected return of Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin will certainly provide a boost, but it's going to take both players some time to get back to full speed. The Bucs always seem to play the Eagles well, and although I think they can put up a good fight in this game, I don't think the shorthanded Buccaneers will be able to overcome the depth of talent and big game experience the Eagles present.
Season record: 3-0
JC Allen, Writer: Eagles 23, Bucs 20
The Buccaneers couldn’t get out of their own way last week, but still managed to steal a win against the Jets. They’ll need to play a much cleaner game this week if they want to take down the defending Super Bowl champs.
Todd Bowles needs to stick with the game plan that has frustrated Jalen Hurts in the past until he shows he can overcome it, and the Bucs must win the battle in the trenches to come out on top. Fortunately, Tristan Wirfs returns this week, which should help on that front. However, injuries have left the Bucs thin at multiple positions and the Eagles have won their first three games playing some sloppy football. This should be a close game that likely comes down to the end, except this time, the Baker Magic runs out.
Season record: 3-0
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Eagles 28, Bucs 21
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have two of their star offensive players back in Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin this week when they host the Philadelphia Eagles, but I am not sure their return will mean the Bucs run away with this one. The Eagles are still one of the toughest teams to beat, coming off their Super Bowl-winning season, and the Buccaneers' defense will have to step up significantly if they hope to come away with a victory on Sunday.
Despite being at home with plenty in their favor, I believe the Bucs are just too beat up to hold up much against a physical Eagles' team looking to make a statement win of their own.
Season record: 3-0
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Eagles 24, Buccaneers 17
Another wacky weekend led to a third consecutive clutch victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Somehow, someway, the Buccaneers survived once again, prevailing 29-27 against the New York Jets.
Now, a real test awaits Tampa Bay on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles come into Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles are off to an undefeated start as well. With that being said, the defending Super Bowl champions haven’t looked unbeatable by any means. Each of their wins has come down to one possession.
The Buccaneers were one of three teams to defeat the Eagles last year. However, mounting injuries on both sides of the ball will be tough for Tampa Bay to overcome, even with left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin back in the lineup.
Head coach Todd Bowles will be missing key starters such as right tackle Luke Goedeke, right guard Cody Mauch and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey. That’s not ideal considering how strong the Eagles are in the trenches. Plus, quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a biceps injury, and a slew of other players are banged up.
Health will be the difference as Tampa Bay falls for the first time in 2025.
Season record: 3-0
River Wells, Editor: Eagles 27, Buccaneers 20
It's interesting that this ended up being a complete sweep in the Eagles' favor. This is a very beatable Eagles team — their offense has looked anemic outside of the second half against the Rams, their run defense is one of the worst in the NFL and Todd Bowles has done a very good job making Jalen Hurts uncomfortable, something the young quarterback has trouble overcoming.
That being said, the Eagles are still uber-talented, well-coached and healthier than Tampa Bay is. The Bucs are missing wide receiver Mike Evans, who can no longer draw double teams to free up Emeka Egbuka — Chris Godwin should be back in the fold, but he's unlikely to be effective in his first game back from his injury. Tristan Wirfs being back is huge for Tampa Bay, but it still leaves a glaring weakness on the right side of the line. The Bucs can take advantage of Philadelphia's injured secondary with Adoree' Jackson out of the lineup, but the offense will have trouble doing that with the injuries it has.
The Eagles should win a close one in Tampa Bay, given all that. That will be fine for the Bucs, as long as they win the rematch in January.
Season record: 2-1
READ MORE: Buccaneers likely down 2 defensive players vs. Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why the Buccaneers won’t sign this $29 million free agent
• Shilo Sanders lands intriguing NFL workout after Buccaneers stint
• Why Buccaneers' massive new lineman won't play vs. Eagles to stop tush push