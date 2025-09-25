Buccaneers likely down 2 defensive players vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the defending Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and like the rest of their games, they'll be shorthanded — but there will be some new names added on to the pile.
The Buccaneers are already down wide receiver Mike Evans for a few games due to a hamstring injury, but it's also looking like they'll be down two defensive players as well. Defensive back Christian Izien has been dealing with a quad injury and was not at practice on Thursday, and defensive tackle Logan Hall, dealing with a groin injury, was working off to the side with a trainer.
Given that Thursday is the second-to-last day of practice and neither player has practiced yet, it's unlikely that Hall and Izien will be ready to go on Sunday — but it isn't impossible.
Hall and Izien are important players on the Buccaneers defense
Both Hall and Izien are key rotational pieces in Todd Bowles' defense.
Hall plays on the interior defensive line, and with DT Calijah Kancey out for the year with a torn pectoral, his presence is needed. DT Elijah Roberts has filled in well in his stead, and while Hall may only have four tackles this year, he's one of the many players needed to replace Kancey. Thankfully, he's only day-to-day, so he'll be back for the Bucs sooner rather than later.
Izien only has one tackle this year, but he's a jack of all trades that is very important to Tampa Bay's depth. He can play safety, nickel and outside cornerback, so with him down due to a quad injury, the Bucs would be in trouble if they had a defensive back leave the game. There are options, but having Izien potentially out significantly limits them.
That all being said, two Buccaneers have set a precedent for not practicing for the first two days of the week and then doing so on the third — DT Vita Vea and right tackle Luke Goedeke. Vea has stayed healthy since then, but Goedeke re-aggravated a foot injury that put him on IR when he tried to play in Week 2 against the Texans. Given that, the Bucs might be cautious with Hall and Izien.
The Buccaneers will face off against the Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
