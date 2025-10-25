Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Saints in Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got beat soundly in Detroit against the Lions in a tough 24-9 game, but now, they have the chance to make that right before their bye week with a game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
The Bucs and Saints have had a heated rivalry over the years, and now, they're set to write the next chapter at 4:05 on Sunday. The Bucs won't play another NFC South matchup until Week 14 (also against the Saints), so getting this one and moving to 2-0 in the division would be ideal.
Here's what our staff thinks of Tampa Bay's upcoming matchup:
Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Saints 21
Tampa Bay bounces back in a tough divisional matchup. They lean on running back Rachaad White to control the game on the ground while Baker Mayfield manages the offense efficiently, making the key throws when it matters most. On the other side, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler shows flashes and keeps New Orleans in it longer than expected, but the Saints’ offensive inconsistencies prove costly down the stretch. The Buccaneers make the big plays late to hold on and improve to 6-2.
Overall record: 7-0
JC Allen, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Saints 13
The Bucs need this game to be a “get right game” after a tough loss to the Lions. Tampa Bay needs to rebound with a win heading into the bye. Securing a division win is important as well, where there’s more at stake with the Falcons and Panthers playing good football in the NFC South.
The Bucs are still banged up, missing several starters on both sides of the ball. However, they still have more talent than New Orleans and should be able to win this game. Setting the tone early, especially after Baker Mayfield stated his hate for the Saints, will be key. The Bucs need to match the physicality the Saints will bring on Sunday.
In addition, finishing drives and being efficient on first and third downs will be critical. The Bucs had too many drives stall without points last week and can’t afford to let the Saints hang around late. Taking advantage of weakness on short and intermediate routes will help the Bucs consistently move the sticks. If Tampa Bay can find success on offense and rattle Spencer Rattler they should head into the bye 6-2.
Overall record: 4-3
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Bucs 24, Saints 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a tough loss and have a great opportunity to get back into the win column against the Saints. The Bucs will be down plenty of key players and will once again get to face adversity against a scrappy Saints team. This one has all the makings of a letdown spot ahead of the bye week, but I think the Bucs have just enough to squeak out a win on the road.
Overall record: 5-2
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Saints 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a deflating loss in Detroit on Monday night. Not only did the Bucs get dominated by the Lions on the scoreboard, but they also lost two of their most important players to injury in Mike Evans and Haason Reddick. Now, the Bucs need to bounce back.
The Saints are not exactly a force to be reckoned with, but they’ve got enough pieces in place to upset the Bucs if they don’t bring their best with what they have. Crazy things happen in divisional games, especially between the Bucs and Saints.
I think Baker Mayfield bounces back from his worst game of the season and Tampa Bay gets back into the win column heading into their much-needed bye week.
Overall record: 7-0
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 34, Saints 17
Not much to say here. Tampa Bay owns the NFC South.
Overall record: 6-1
River Wells, Editor: Buccaneers 27, Saints 17
Egads, a full sweep! The Buccaneers definitely have some problems, struggling to cover receiving backs and being unable to establish a definitive ground game of their own, but this is the perfect opponent to get a win over before the bye. The Saints have looked a bit better than their record, but offensive inconsistencies and an aging defense shouldn't give the Buccaneers too much trouble.
The Bucs are looking forward to a much-needed bye week after this game. As long as they don't get too distracted by that heading into this game, the Bucs have a talent disparity that they should definitely take advantage of in their last NFC South matchup for quite a few weeks.
Overall record: 5-2
