Rachaad White breaks silence on new Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on their fourth offensive coordinator in as many years in 2025 after OC Liam Coen left to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team promoted from within, going with pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard, and there's a lot to like about the new offensive coordinator in town.
Running back Rachaad White, who spoke with Barstool Sports in New Orleans during Super Bowl week, was asked about his thoughts on Grizzard and what he can offer the offense. White started off by saying that the team calls him "Grizz", but that he brings experience, history and knowledge to the role.
"Grizz is a swaggy dude," White said. "Obviously, been in Miami for three years. He comes over to take over as our passing game coordinator. Blew your mind — young, electric, the energy. He comes from a good tree. You can't ever go wrong with that."
There was one more interesting aspect of White's answer, though. He said he hoped that Grizzard could stick around this time — and he briefly touched on his own future, too.
"Todd Bowles has been very good at hiring OCs lately. Hopefully Grizz can stay around — and me, too. I'm in my fourth year. Me too."
White is in the last year of his contract, so he would have to be either cut or traded in order to have a new home in 2025. The team values White's pass-blocking and receiving abilities, but he saw his carries diminish after Bucky Irving broke out last year.
While both futures are currently unknown, Grizzard and White will look to give what they have to the Buccaneers and try to win a Super Bowl title in 2025.
READ MORE: Former Patriots Super Bowl champion speaks on Tom Brady's Buccaneers stint
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers make splash by hiring Charlie Strong as defensive line coach
• NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reveals special relationship with Tom Brady
• Gerald McCoy addresses Buccaneers' biggest need going into 2025 season
• Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reveals serious regret losing 2020 Super Bowl to Tom Brady, Buccaneers