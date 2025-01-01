49ers WR Deebo Samuel Shares Opinion on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was almost relegated to a career backup when he burned out in Carolina with the Panthers and had a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the 2022 season. Now, he's killing it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and players around the league are beginning to take notice.
Mayfield has thrown 39 touchdowns and 4,279 yards so far on the year, and that's with one game remaining. Mayfield's Buccaneers are a game away from clinching the playoffs with a win over the New Orleans Saints. Former All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel is one of those players taking notice of Mayfield and his achievements.
Samuel discussed Mayfield on his podcast Cleats and Convos, calling him the "spark" for the team as the playoffs approach.
"He's not the biggest. He's not the tallest. He's not the fastest," Samuel said on his podcast. "He just plays [every game] like it's his last."
Samuel naturally recalled one of Mayfield's best plays of the year, which he was on the sideline for. Mayfield stiff-armed defensive end Nick Bosa long enough to fire off a pass to Rachaad White, and Samuel noted that it was one of Mayfield's more impressive feats.
"I think that play was one of the most impressive [I've seen] from Baker for sure," Samuel said.
In what seems to be a recurring matchup, the Buccaneers will once again host the 49ers in Raymond James Stadium next season. Samuel will get to see Mayfield and the Bucs again then, and hopefully, the result will turn out a bit different next time around.
