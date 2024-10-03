Scouting the Opposition: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Falcons
Coming off an impressive victory over the Eagles in Week 4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Atlanta for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Falcons. Crowned the NFC South champions before playing a down, the Falcons have had mixed results this season, sitting at 2-2 and winning their both of their games by just three total points. The Bucs, on the other hand, suffered a blow out loss to the Broncos but have shown the ability to put points on the board with two big wins over the Commanders and Eagles and a gritty win over the Lions.
However, all of that goes out the window when it comes to divisional games. With the Falcons win over the Saints in Week 3, they hold a divisional win over the Bucs, and if they can secure a victory on Thursday they will move into sole possession of the NFC South. Both teams are banged up coming into this week and both teams have talented playmakers on both sides of the field. Here are the Falcons' top healthy players on offense and defense.
Top Players On Offense
RB Bijan Robinson
Robinson is the Falcons' best weapon on offense. The versatile back can line up anywhere in the alignment from the backfield to out wide and is a player that must be accounted for on every snap. His rushing ability is highlighted by his excellent field vision and agility hitting gaps before they open and making defenders miss in tight spaces. A true homerun threat, he gets to top speed quickly and his size and sturdy frame make it difficult to bring him down. As a pass catcher, Robinson can run routes like a receiver, creating mismatches for linebackers and safeties tasked with covering him. The all-around back has 224 yards on the season rushing with one touchdown and has added 135 yards receiving on 15 receptions.
WR Drake London
London has gotten off to a slow start but can go off on any given Sunday. At 6'4", 210, his size and speed combination make him a tough cover, creating mismatches against smaller corners. A 77-inch wingspan gives him an impressive catch radius and he uses his frame to box out defenders when targeted. While not a polished route runner, London has improved and can run the full tree, able to work anything from short to deep routes giving him added versatility. He has strong hands and has shown the ability to make difficult catches through traffic and the body control to adjust to balls and high-point catches. Through four weeks London has 200 yards on 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
RG Chris Lindstrom
The Falcons lone offensive All-Pro has become one of the best guards in football over the years. Lindstrom is a dominant run blocker using his strength and power to move defenders at the point of attack. Lindstrom wins with refined technique and hand placement allowing him to maintain leverage and control. As a pass blocker, he uses quick feet and proper angles to mirror rushers to negate defenders before they can disrupt plays. He is very agile for his size, displaying the ability to get out in front as a puller and efficiently climb to the second level to take on backers and safeties. He has struggled a bit in pass protection this season which is uncharacteristic of him allowing 13 pressures, eight hurries, four hits, and a sack.
Top Players On Defense
S Jessie Bates
The Falcons' other All-Pro, Bates was dominant last year and one of the best safeties in football. A true center fielder, he can completely take away parts of the field. He shows tremendous ability to read the quarterback's eyes and know where the ball is going, allowing him to break on the ball to disrupt plays with pass deflections, quick tackles, and interceptions. Bates is renowned for his ability to quickly diagnose plays and concepts and put himself in positions to make plays on the ball. Not only does he excel in covering the deep half of the field, he can also be effective playing close to the line of scrimmage and in run support. Through four games he's third in the team in tackles with 29 and has already recorded an interception after recording 6 last season.
DL Grady Jarrett
Back from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 8 of last season, Jarrett is back like he never left. His ability to disrupt the pocket with raw power bullying his way into the backfield has been on display to the start of the season and he hasn't lost much of the first step that made him so explosive. What makes Jarrett so hard to defend other than his size is his active hands that are constantly working to disengage blockers with a variety of pass-rush moves. While he's been effective as a pass rusher with 10 pressures, four hits and hurries, and 1.5 sacks, Jarrett has been streaky as a run defender. While he has five stops and his average depth of tackle is .2 yards and second best among defensive linemen, he has been blown out of his gap on multiple occasions allowing gains on the ground. As a whole, the Falcons' run defense has struggled as they are the eighth-worst run defense in the league.
CB A.J. Terrell
Terrell got paid this offseason, signing a four-year, $81 million deal prior to the season. Terrell is one of the league's better man-coverage cornerbacks and has shown the ability to lock down some of the NFL's premier wide receivers. He possesses good size for the position and has elite speed able to keep up with the speedier receivers, recover from mistakes, and chase down receivers and ball carriers. He uses effective hand technique when jamming receivers at the line to disrupt their routes and excellent footwork to stay with receivers in phase. Through four games he has 19 tackles and has been targeted 17 times and has not allowed a touchdown.
Final Thoughts
The Falcons returned impressive talent on both sides of the ball and they added to it this offseason. The biggest move was bringing in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, but they also added more help to the passing game with the signing of former Bears wideout Darnell Mooney. Through four games Mooney leads the Bears in yardage and has made several big plays. On defense, the Falcons brought in two late additions to the team in safety Justin Simmons and Matt Judon. Simmons has already made his impact felt by recording an interception and forming a formidable duo with Bates. Meanwhile, Judon has made his presence felt with eight pressures and 1.5 of the Falcons' four sacks on the season and providing solid tackling and run defense.
