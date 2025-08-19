Shilo Sanders among Bucs DBs impressing Todd Bowles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are undefeated so far in the preseason. While it doesn't count towards the team's record, there is positive value to winning these exhibition contests.
One of the main reasons behind Tampa Bay's success is the secondary, which has impressed head coach Todd Bowles.
"I see us closing out games in preseason, and a lot of different people are playing, so that's good to see. You want your main team, when you get to [the] 53[-man roster], to have that same killer instinct," Bowles said.
"It's hard right now because they haven't played the end of halves and end of games. But the younger guys have picked that up, finishing out games and closing them. Even if they make a mistake, they're making it full speed, so that's a start."
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield compares Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka to Lions superstar
Bucs secondary making an impact
The Bucs have several safeties and cornerbacks attempting to earn a roster spot, and they have proven themselves time and time again. Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom and Shilo Sanders have stepped up with players ahead on the depth chart resting or out with injuries.
"They played a lot. I'm not finished going through the tape yet, but Merriweather probably has the most experience since he was here last year and played the last half of the season. He knows both positions," Bowles said.
"Wisdom was on the practice squad last year and actually played nickel [cornerback] in the second half because we were down corners. He did a heck of a job playing nickel, strong safety, and free safety from a knowledge standpoint. Shilo is very aggressive, very young, and very hungry. He can make plays in the box and run down to give us 100% on special teams. This last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up."
There might not be roster spots for all of them, but each of them know how important these reps are in the final week of training camp leading up to the end of the preseason.
The Bucs are back in action against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.
READ MORE: Promising Buccaneers UDFA suffers season-ending knee injury
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Latest update on Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr.’s injury
• Buccaneers rookie involved in one of NFL's biggest training camp battles
• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield lands outside of top 10 in latest QB tier rankings
• Former Buccaneers pass rusher signs with Minnesota Vikings