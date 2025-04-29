Shilo Sanders’ mother sends message after Buccaneers sign son
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a few big moves during the 2025 NFL Draft. However, it's arguably their work in the undrafted free agent market that has drawn the most attention thus far as the Buccaneers signed 400+ pound defensive lineman Desmond Watson and safety Shiloh Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders.
The Sanders family earned a lot of attention last weekend. With high hopes going into the draft, quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell all the way into the fifth round before going off the board to Cleveland. Obviously, Shiloh Sanders wasn't selected at all but now he'll get a chance to forge out a professional career with the Buccaneers.
Regardless of the circumstances, both of the Sanders brothers will get a shot in the NFL. Following the draft, their mother, Pilar Sanders, reflected on the accomplishment.
"Two sons. One league. Greatness is in the bloodline. This is more than football—it’s a Legendary legacy for the Headache Gang! Words cannot describe this feeling!" Sanders wrote.
This is obviously a big moment for the family, and it'll be interesting to see if both brothers can stick around in the league.
The Buccaneers brought in Sanders for his ability on the field, not the publicity. The team typically has at least one undrafted free agent make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp each year. Could Sanders be that player for the franchise in 2025?
It is worth noting that Sanders is coming off a solid senior season at Colorado. He started in ten games, finishing third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Sanders recorded 10+ tackles two times, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 37-21 loss to Kansas on November 23. He returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 41-27 victory against Texas Tech on November 9.
The undrafted defender will get his first opportunity to impress the Buccaneers at rookie minicamp in a few weeks.
