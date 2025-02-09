Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pursue 49ers’ Deebo Samuel?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few needs for 2025, and one of those could be wide receiver. Rookie wideout Jalen McMillan had a coming-out party toward the end of the year, but wide receiver Mike Evans might not play for too much longer and the Buccaneers still have to get Chris Godwin back.
As it turns out, another wide receiver is available on the trade block. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the team and was granted it. As a result, he'll be free to find a new team.
So of course, with every trade request comes that burning question.
Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Deebo Samuel?
Probably not.
There are three reasons I would pinpoint. The first is Samuel's production — he played in 15 games this season and caught for 670 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel can also carry the ball as a runner, but the Bucs probably wouldn't have as much use for him doing that. At 29 years old, he's been dealing with injuries more frequently and his production is taking a hit.
Secondly, his contract would need some workaround. He's due for a $15,825,505 cap hit in 2025, and while that can be managed, it's probably not worth it for the Bucs to figure that out — especially with the team's needs elsewhere.
Finally, if the Bucs were going to trade for a wide receiver, there's a better option out there. Cooper Kupp is set to find a new home away from the Los Angeles Rams, and the offense Tampa Bay will run under OC Josh Grizzard will be similar to Sean McVay's offense and Kupp could fit in better. That being said, he's much more expensive, with a $29,780,000 cap hit.
To conclude, Samuel is probably not the target the Bucs would go after if they did want a wideout. And to want a wideout, the Bucs will probably have to let Chris Godwin go in free agency, and they certainly don't want to do that.
READ MORE: Former NFL general manager likes Myles Garrett trade to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers make splash by hiring Charlie Strong as defensive line coach
• NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reveals special relationship with Tom Brady
• Gerald McCoy addresses Buccaneers' biggest need going into 2025 season
• Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reveals serious regret losing 2020 Super Bowl to Tom Brady, Buccaneers