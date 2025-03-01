Buccaneers star Chris Godwin linked to playoff rival in free agency
If you can't beat them, join them.
That's what Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin may do in free agency, according to ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz.
Schatz suggests that Godwin could sign with the Washington Commanders.
Godwin to join the Bucs' playoff eliminator?
"Terry McLaurin is one of the best outside wide receivers in the NFL, but most of Washington's receivers are free agents in 2025. Only McLaurin and 2024 third-round pick Luke McCaffrey remain right now. The Commanders could really use a strong slot receiver who could work underneath, and that's where Godwin comes in," Schatz writes.
"He had 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this past season before he suffered an left ankle injury. He ranked fifth out of all qualifying wide receivers in the ESPN receiver tracking metrics. Before that, he was coming off three straight 1,000-yard campaigns. Opponents couldn't double both Godwin and McLaurin, and that would make quarterback Jayden Daniels' life a lot easier."
Godwin could join the Commanders if negotiations stall with the Bucs, but the two sides have discussed renewing his contract, keeping the former Super Bowl champion opposite Mike Evans for next season.
