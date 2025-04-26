Social media reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the defensive player everyone wanted when they picked Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and pundits and fans on social media were loving the selection.
Morrison is a ball hawk, nabbing nine picks in 31 games. He is injured, though having gone through two surgeries to his hip and one on his shoulder, so his health will be a concern — if he is healthy, though, the Buccaneers could have gotten a steal, as many people on social media noted that he could have been a first-round pick if not for those injuries.
See what fans, pundits and former players on social media have been saying about Morrison and his fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
