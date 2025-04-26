Bucs Gameday

Social media reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison and social media was loving it.

River Wells

Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the defensive player everyone wanted when they picked Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and pundits and fans on social media were loving the selection.

Morrison is a ball hawk, nabbing nine picks in 31 games. He is injured, though having gone through two surgeries to his hip and one on his shoulder, so his health will be a concern — if he is healthy, though, the Buccaneers could have gotten a steal, as many people on social media noted that he could have been a first-round pick if not for those injuries.

See what fans, pundits and former players on social media have been saying about Morrison and his fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

