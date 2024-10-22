Social Media Reacts to WR Chris Godwin's Season-Ending Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a football game on Monday. But they also lost much more than that when their best offensive player on the year went down with an awful injury.
Wideout Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle in the dying minute of Monday night's 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, an injury that is confirmed to take him out for the year. Godwin is a focal point of the offense, but also means a ton to the players, coaches and staff in Tampa Bay and to the fans that support him along the way.
Many fans took to social media in a show of support for Godwin, who has been a stand up player and person while he's been in Tampa Bay. Some even pledged some money to the Team Godwin Foundation, his charity devoted to giving vulnerable pets a second chance.
Many, however, also took to social media to ask why Godwin was in the game in the first place. The Bucs had under a minute left to play with no timeouts left, which made their chances of victory incredibly slim. Plenty of people on social media criticized head coach Todd Bowles for keeping starters in the game, which some felt led to Godwin's injury.
However, that wasn't the universal sentiment across the board. Some live by the code that you play to win the game in any scenario, and that while Godwin's injury was unfortunate, Bowles isn't to blame for trying to win the football game with everything he had.
Regardless of why it happened or who is to blame, it's always unfortunate to see a player go down. We hope Godwin can make a strong recovery and get back to the incredible form he's showcased this season in 2025.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Ravens
• 3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' Shambolic Loss to Ravens
• Mike Evans Makes History With Touchdown Against Baltimore Ravens
• Bucs Outpaced by Ravens 41-31 While Losing Several Key Players to Injury