3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' Shambolic Loss to Ravens
Yikes.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got destroyed 41-31 (a game that looks a lot closer than it is) in primetime to move down to 4-3 on the year. There was very little right and a lot wrong, but regardless, here is our 3 Up and 3 Down from Tampa Bay's blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
3 Up
Mike Evans
Mike Evans didn't play in the game for very long after scoring a touchdown, leaving with a hamstring injury, but he did catch his 100th touchdown of his career and Tampa Bay's only touchdown of the first half. For that, we'll give him props, and we hope he's okay.
Yaya Diaby
Diaby was getting in the backfield on Monday, netting a sack, QB hit and two tackles for loss. The defense played deplorable for the whole game, but he was a (small) bright spot on the defensive front Monday.
Trenton Gill
Trenton Gill didn't punt a lot despite how awful Tampa Bay's offense was for most of the game, but when he did, he certainly made it count. Gill averaged 46.5 yards per punt on two tries, his best of the year. He'll be putting pressure on Jake Camarda with that performance for sure.
3 Down
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield started off nicely, throwing a TD to Mike Evans and one that honestly should have counted to Chris Godwin, but two interceptions (both to Marlon Humphrey) put the game away for the Ravens. One of Mayfield's worst games as a Buccaneer also featured skittish moves in the pocket and a general lack of awareness. If he wants to be a franchise QB, he'll have to find ways to combat erratic games like this.
K.J. Britt
K.J. Britt's struggles continue. Britt was flagged for a bad roughing the passer play that was entirely preventable and his lack of speed and coverage skills continues to haunt him against mobile QBs and tight ends. The Bucs may want to think about doing something else at middle linebacker with SirVocea Dennis on injured reserve.
Todd Bowles
For those at home counting — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up over 500 yards in two of the last three games on defense (The Falcons put up 550 on Thursday Night Football in Week 5). The Buccaneers defense continually looks unprepared against better opponents and Bowles' soft zone coverage has been shredded by mobile QBs. Bowles is the one calling the plays, so his shambolic defenses rest mainly on him.
And finally, something more needs to be said here. Chris Godwin's devastating injury rests on Todd Bowles, who left starters in the game with no timeouts down 10 with under a minute left to go. That type of incompetence gets players hurt, and it did tonight. A cherry on top of an awful night for Bowles.
