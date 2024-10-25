Star Falcons Safety Doubtful Against Buccaneers in Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a lot of injury problems heading into their game against the Atlanta Falcons. But while their situation might be worse, the Falcons won't be heading into the matchup unscathed.
The injury report for both teams was released on Friday, and the Bucs will have three players out and three players questionable heading into the matchup. But the Falcons are also a little banged up, and one of their star defensive players is doubtful to play against the Bucs.
The Falcons will definitely be down Troy Anderson, who was a limited participant in practice in all three days due to a knee injury. But more notable is Justin Simmons, who makes potentially the best safety duo in the NFL with fellow Falcons safety Jesse Bates III. Simmons was a limited participant in practice the first two days with a hamstring injury, but now, he's doubtful after a regression saw him not practice on Friday.
Simmons has 28 total tackles, a pick and three passes defended so far this year. He had a quite night against the Bucs back in Week 5, with three solo tackles, and the Bucs were able to put up 30 points on that Falcons defense.
Nevertheless, the news will somewhat help Tampa Bay, as his absence will make passing on Atlanta's secondary a tad easier. And with how thin their receiving depth is, they'll need it.
