3 Bucs Players Out, 3 Questionable vs. Falcons in Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play a crucial game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday for first place in the division, and they'll be doing so short-handed.
The Bucs will play the Falcons in what is almost a must-win game for their NFC South chances already down 0-1 to the Falcons this year, and they'll have to do it with a skeleton crew at wide receiver. The Bucs lost Mike Evans for at least three games from a hamstring injury Monday night, and that only got worse when wideout Chris Godwin went down with a dislocated ankle at the end of the game that will end his season.
Those two players won't be playing, obviously, but they aren't the only players out. Per Tampa Bay's injury report Friday, defensive back Tykee Smith (concussion) and defensive tackle Greg Gaines (calf) will be out as well. Smith will likely be replaced by defensive back Christian Izien while Gaines can be replaced by a number of rotational defensive tackles.
READ MORE: Ravens Linebacker Fined For Tackle That Injured Bucs WR Chris Godwin
In addition to those players, three are questionable as well. Running back Bucky Irving (toe), tight end Payne Durham (calf) and wideout Rakim Jarrett (knee) are all questionable. Irving is expected to play, per Todd Bowles, and Durham being a full participant is encouraging for Sunday — the team may need as much help as they can get on the tight end side of things. Jarrett may play, but the team will decide if they would like him or receiver Tanner Knue to be the sixth active wideout on Sunday.
