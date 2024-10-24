Bucs Gameday

Which WRs Could The Bucs Target Before the Trade Deadline?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could — and maybe should — be looking to trade for a wide receiver before the trade deadline.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany, DEU; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of an International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking like a serious contender in the league as they headed into their primetime Monday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, but by the end of the game, everything came to a screeching halt as the mood around the organization hit depressing levels after both of their star wide receivers left the game with injuries.

Following his 100th touchdown to place him as one of only 11 players to ever do so in NFL history, Mike Evans left the game shortly after with a hamstring injury that will now keep him out past the team's bye week in Week 11. The Buccaneers' other starting wideout, Chris Godwin, was healthy throughout the game, but with under one minute remaining and the game likely out of hand, he went down with a dislocated ankle that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2024 season.

There has been plenty of talk about what should or should not have happened with both wide receivers, but now being down two stars at the position the Bucs are reeling and likely will need some sort of help alongside Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard.

Let's look at some of the options that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look at to help fill the void at receiver via trade before the trade deadline on November 5th.

Mike Williams, New York Jets

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates a first down reception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets went out and traded for Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers some help, and that leaves eight-year veteran wide receiver Mike Williams as the odd man out in a crowded wide receiver room.

Williams hasn't been all that productive through seven games with the Jets since arriving from Los Angeles, only mustering 11 catches for 160 yards and no scores. Williams is owed about $10 million in salary, so the Jets likely would have to take on a portion of his contract to make things work, but a late-round draft pick or swap could do the trick in getting this one done.

Williams, like Mike Evans, is a big-bodied wideout and would help on the outside while rookie Jalen McMillan likely could return to his more natural role as a slot receiver.

Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) reacts after making a catch in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dionte Johnson might be the guy that makes the most sense if the Bucs do decide to make a trade for a wideout before the deadline. Johnson joined the Panthers this offseason and has been their most productive receiver through seven games, posting 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson is set to become a free agent following this season and likely will have a solid price tag, but as an interim player he would fit the bill of what the Bucs are looking for and maybe, just maybe, former Bucs OC Dave Canales can throw his old team a bone with an interdivisional trade that could net them a future day two draft pick.

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts to a reception during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk is an interesting one, as he would still be under contract through 2025 and makes an annual salary of around $18 million — something that likely would need taking on by the Jags. However, Kirk has shown that he can be a true number one and if he can regain that form then he is exactly what the Bucs would love in a wideout especially with Evans returning later in the season.

Kirk likely will take some draft capital as well, but it might not have to be over the top like what the Rams are asking for for Cooper Kupp. Kirk immediately shined upon his arrival in Jacksonville back in 2022, but since then his production has slipped a bit. This year, Kirk has seen action in seven games having caught 25 balls for 320 yards and one score.

Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) attempts to make a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Like Christian Kirk, Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers is under contract through the 2025 season, but he carries a lesser annual salary of $11 million. That could seem more attractive to the Bucs front office. and with the Raiders down in the doldrums, they could be looking to sell now and build for the future.

Since the departure of Davante Adams, Meyers has become the defacto WR1 in Vegas and accumulated 25 catches for 273 yards and one score throughout five games.

Meyers isn't by any means a game-breaker, but he is serviceable and could elevate his game as he has been stuck in purgatory since entering the league with the New England Patriots and now Raiders.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (50) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Veteran Giants' wide receiver Darius Slayton isn't necessarily a household name, but he has produced with less-than-ideal quarterback play at his disposal. Slayton is set to hit the unrestricted free agent market this spring and could be a solid rental for the Bucs for either a late Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick.

Things are obviously not well in New York right now and they are likely going to be looking for a quarterback here in the new future. Slayton would pair well with Mike Evans once he returns and, following the season, you could let him walk.

Slayton has seen action in seven games this season collecting 25 passes for 312 yards and one score.

Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) makes a lunging catch against Houston Texans cornerback D'Angelo Ross (37) at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images / Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images

Getting a deal done to snag one of the receivers from Green Bay seems like a pipe dream, but we will look at it anyway as they have a slew of guys that produce but aren't necessarily in that upper echelon of wideouts. That is why the Bucs could at least check in and see if a guy like Dontayvion Wicks would be available.

Wicks is still on his rookie contract, so the price in terms of draft capital might be a bit higher than most, however, the salary would be greatly beneficial for the Bucs.

Wicks had a solid rookie season posting over 500 receiving yards for 4 touchdowns and has already matched his touchdown total this year while securing 14 catches for 181 yards. Wicks knows how to make plays and find the endzone, but what he struggles is with drops — something that has been noticed frequently thus far into the season.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

