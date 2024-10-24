Which WRs Could The Bucs Target Before the Trade Deadline?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking like a serious contender in the league as they headed into their primetime Monday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, but by the end of the game, everything came to a screeching halt as the mood around the organization hit depressing levels after both of their star wide receivers left the game with injuries.
Following his 100th touchdown to place him as one of only 11 players to ever do so in NFL history, Mike Evans left the game shortly after with a hamstring injury that will now keep him out past the team's bye week in Week 11. The Buccaneers' other starting wideout, Chris Godwin, was healthy throughout the game, but with under one minute remaining and the game likely out of hand, he went down with a dislocated ankle that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2024 season.
There has been plenty of talk about what should or should not have happened with both wide receivers, but now being down two stars at the position the Bucs are reeling and likely will need some sort of help alongside Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard.
Let's look at some of the options that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look at to help fill the void at receiver via trade before the trade deadline on November 5th.
Mike Williams, New York Jets
The New York Jets went out and traded for Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers some help, and that leaves eight-year veteran wide receiver Mike Williams as the odd man out in a crowded wide receiver room.
Williams hasn't been all that productive through seven games with the Jets since arriving from Los Angeles, only mustering 11 catches for 160 yards and no scores. Williams is owed about $10 million in salary, so the Jets likely would have to take on a portion of his contract to make things work, but a late-round draft pick or swap could do the trick in getting this one done.
Williams, like Mike Evans, is a big-bodied wideout and would help on the outside while rookie Jalen McMillan likely could return to his more natural role as a slot receiver.
Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers
Dionte Johnson might be the guy that makes the most sense if the Bucs do decide to make a trade for a wideout before the deadline. Johnson joined the Panthers this offseason and has been their most productive receiver through seven games, posting 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson is set to become a free agent following this season and likely will have a solid price tag, but as an interim player he would fit the bill of what the Bucs are looking for and maybe, just maybe, former Bucs OC Dave Canales can throw his old team a bone with an interdivisional trade that could net them a future day two draft pick.
Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk is an interesting one, as he would still be under contract through 2025 and makes an annual salary of around $18 million — something that likely would need taking on by the Jags. However, Kirk has shown that he can be a true number one and if he can regain that form then he is exactly what the Bucs would love in a wideout especially with Evans returning later in the season.
Kirk likely will take some draft capital as well, but it might not have to be over the top like what the Rams are asking for for Cooper Kupp. Kirk immediately shined upon his arrival in Jacksonville back in 2022, but since then his production has slipped a bit. This year, Kirk has seen action in seven games having caught 25 balls for 320 yards and one score.
Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
Like Christian Kirk, Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers is under contract through the 2025 season, but he carries a lesser annual salary of $11 million. That could seem more attractive to the Bucs front office. and with the Raiders down in the doldrums, they could be looking to sell now and build for the future.
Since the departure of Davante Adams, Meyers has become the defacto WR1 in Vegas and accumulated 25 catches for 273 yards and one score throughout five games.
Meyers isn't by any means a game-breaker, but he is serviceable and could elevate his game as he has been stuck in purgatory since entering the league with the New England Patriots and now Raiders.
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Veteran Giants' wide receiver Darius Slayton isn't necessarily a household name, but he has produced with less-than-ideal quarterback play at his disposal. Slayton is set to hit the unrestricted free agent market this spring and could be a solid rental for the Bucs for either a late Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick.
Things are obviously not well in New York right now and they are likely going to be looking for a quarterback here in the new future. Slayton would pair well with Mike Evans once he returns and, following the season, you could let him walk.
Slayton has seen action in seven games this season collecting 25 passes for 312 yards and one score.
Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers
Getting a deal done to snag one of the receivers from Green Bay seems like a pipe dream, but we will look at it anyway as they have a slew of guys that produce but aren't necessarily in that upper echelon of wideouts. That is why the Bucs could at least check in and see if a guy like Dontayvion Wicks would be available.
Wicks is still on his rookie contract, so the price in terms of draft capital might be a bit higher than most, however, the salary would be greatly beneficial for the Bucs.
Wicks had a solid rookie season posting over 500 receiving yards for 4 touchdowns and has already matched his touchdown total this year while securing 14 catches for 181 yards. Wicks knows how to make plays and find the endzone, but what he struggles is with drops — something that has been noticed frequently thus far into the season.
