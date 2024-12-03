Starting Buccaneers Safety Gets Huge Injury Update
Two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their secondary by bringing back safety Mike Edwards via a waiver claim. The veteran safety spent four years with the Bucs, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, so his recall of Todd Bowles' defense allowed him to suit up the same week he was claimed. In his first game back with the Bucs, Edwards made his presence felt. And while he totaled just one tackle, he also had a key pass breakup late in the game that he nearly intercepted.
Edwards was looking to carry that momentum into his second game with an expanded role due to starting safety Jordan Whitehead's pectoral injury and got off to a quick start. He had four tackles in the first two quarters before he suffered an unfortunate injury of his own just before the half. Originally ruled questionable to return, he was quickly ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Speaking to the Media on Monday, Bowles did not give an immediate update on the severity or any sort of timetable for Edwards' return. However, ESPN's Jenna Laine has reported that Edwards is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring injury and should only miss a week if recovery goes as planned.
The injury update is great news for the Bucs, as their secondary has been hit hard with injuries. Jordan Whitehead is on injured reserve with a pectoral injury and rookie defensive back Tykee Smith has missed the last three games with a knee injury.
To reinforce the secondary, the Bucs brought back safety Kaevon Merriweather, signing him off of the Lions practice squad. Merriweather was waived two weeks ago after Edwards was claimed to make room for cornerback Troy Hill on the active roster. Since the Bucs signed him off of the practice squad, he must remain on the active roster for at least three weeks, which would line up with a hopeful return of Whitehead from injured reserve.
