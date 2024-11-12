Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Midseason Awards
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-6 headed to the bye week after a tough loss to the 49ers. An easier schedule awaits on the other side, but the Bucs need to get healthy and recalibrate before the second half of the season begins.
Before the season, we predicted who would be the best players on the Buccaneers in several categories, and with the Bucs on their bye week we're revisiting those predictions and revising them as to who have been the best players in their respective categories thus far this season.
Offensive MVP: QB Baker Mayfield
Baker was my pick before the season and remains the pick at midseason. He's tied for the league lead in touchdown passes with 24 and total touchdowns with 26. Mayfield's fifth in passing yards and on pace for over 4,00 yards. He has the second-best completion percentage in the league and the fourth-best passer rating. Even down his top two wide receivers, Mayfield has shown to be a perfect fit in Liam Coen's offense and hasn't had his team out of any game except the Broncos blowout in Week 3. If the Bucs had a winning record, he would have a strong case for the NFL MVP.
Preseason Pick: QB Baker Mayfield
Defensive MVP: NT Vita Vea
Vea has been a dawg for the Bucs this season. He is playing career-high snaps per game and his impact is felt weekly. He spent the offseason slimming down and getting quicker and it's evident by his team-leading five sacks. Zyon McCollum has had a heck of a season as well, but with Vea in the lineup, the presence is felt.
Preseason Pick: S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Special Teams MVP: DB Tavierre Thomas
Chase McLaughlin has been stellar for the Bucs with just one missed field goal on 17 attempts and a season-long of 56 yards. However, Thomas has made two huge plays, albeit in losing efforts, that have swung momentum in games. The first was a blocked field goal against the Falcons in Week 5. He followed that up in Week 10 with a heady play to drive his blocker into the punt return to cause a muffed punt that was recovered by the Bucs. Four plays later, the Bucs found the end zone to tie the game up.
Preseason Pick: RB Bucky Irving
Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Bucky Irving
Irving has been electric for the Bucs this season. The rookie rusher leads the Bucs with 492 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. He's also made his presence felt in the passing game as well with 26 receptions for 188 yards. He's ranked ninth in the NFL with 30 missed tackles forced and ninth in yards after contact per attempt gaining 3.78 yards.
Preseason Pick: WR Jalen McMillan
Defensive Rookie of the Year: DB Tykee Smith
Nothing changes here, as Smith has not only been the Bucs' best defensive rookie but also one of the best in the league. At the midway point, he was named to several All-Rookie teams and his name has come up in Pro Bowl and All-Pro considerations. He has 42 tackles on the year, two for a loss, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and an interception.
Preseason Pick: DB Tykee Smith
Most Improved Offensive Player: TE Cade Otton
Otton has taken his game to another level this season, especially with the losses of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He is trending for career highs in every category with 49 receptions for 456 and four touchdowns. Otton has expanded his route tree and has been one of Mayfield's favorite targets this season. Where he's shown the most growth, though, is in his blocking prowess. He is more aggressive in the run game and has been a big part of the Bucs' turnaround in that department this season. Mauch has been much improved as well after an up-and-down season as a rookie — more on him later.
Preseason Pick: RG Cody Mauch
Most Improved Defensive Player: CB Zyon McCollum
McCollum has been a superstar for the Bucs this season. He's routinely shut down his side of the field and even when targeted has been quick to make the tackle. McCollum is ranked top 10 in nearly every category that counts, including overall coverage grade, receptions, reception percentage, pass breakups and interceptions. Yaya Diaby has a ton of pressures with 38 but has failed to register sacks on the season with just two.
Preseason Pick: OLB Yaya Diaby
Best Free Agent Pickup: LG Ben Bredeson
There were high hopes for Whitehead when was re-signed that reuniting him with Antoine Winfield Jr would play major dividends. Winfield then went on to miss several games and Whitehead has struggled to make the impact expected. Bredeson however, has been a great addition at left guard. He's got solid push in the run game and has been strong in pass protection with just 18 pressures and zero sacks allowed. He's been a big part of the turnaround in the Bucs rushing attack.
Preseason Pick: S Jordan Whitehead
Comeback Player of the Year: RG Cody Mauch
Mauch struggled a bit last year, and while he was my pick for most improved at the beginning of the season, you can make a case he also deserves comeback player of the year after a rocky start to his career. After two early season sacks he has settled in and been one of the team's and league's best pass blockers with just 11 pressures allowed. Mauch has the 17th-best pass-blocking grade out of all guards per PFF and he's getting great push in the run game. Tryon-Shoyinka has two sacks on the year and just 20 pressures and has struggled where he usually excels in coverage and against the run.
Preseason Pick: OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Breakout Player: CB Zyon McCollum
McCollum has been hands down the team's breakout star this season. The Bucs have found themselves a gem in the former fifth-round round pick.
Preseason Pick: CB Zyon McCollum
