Will Daniel Jones Start for the Giants Against the Buccaneers in Week 12?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New York Giants in what they hope will be a get-right game at MetLife Stadium. But there's a chance that the Bucs may get thrown a curveball before the matchup.
The Bucs and Giants both have a bye week in Week 11 before playing each other in Week 12, and the Giants are having a rough campaign themselves. New York is just 2-8, and a part of that has been the play of quarterback Daniel Jones — Jones has so far thrown for 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and has ran in two more, and that lack of production has seen the Giants offense struggle.
The Bucs may have been ready to face off against Jones, but that may not end up being the case. When Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked if Daniel Jones would be the team's starting QB, he refused to answer and said the Giants are "evaluating things."
Should the Giants indeed bench Jones, the next quarterback in line is Drew Lock, who the Giants acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. In his career as a starter from his original home in the Denver Broncos to his time in Seattle, Lock has thrown for 5,289 yards and 28 touchdowns with 23 interceptions.
Tampa Bay needs to win almost every game over their back stretch, and if the Giants pivot from Jones to Lock, they'll have to be ready.
