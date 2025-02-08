Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Postseason Awards

Bucs Gameday

BucsGameday looks at who has been the offensive and defensive MVP's for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with other award predictions at the end of the 2024 season.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out during the first quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The dust has settled on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 season. Depending on the way you look at it the Bucs either overachieved or fell short of expectations.

The national media had written the Buccaneers off, favoring the flashy moves the Atlanta Falcons made and burying them as a team to finish under .500. The Bucs themselves had Super Bowl aspirations coming off a Divisional Round loss. Alas, neither would come to fruition as the Bucs won 10 games and were bounced from the playoffs on Wild Card weekend.

With the season in the rearview mirror and free agency and the draft approaching, it's time to look back at some of the players who shined during the year, including naming MVPs for both sides of the ball and much more.

Offensive MVP: QB Baker Mayfield

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mayfield was the heart and soul of this Buccaneers team in 2024. In his second season with the Bucs, he put up career numbers, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. Mayfield led the Bucs to a fourth straight NFC South title. You can certainly make the case for Tristan Wirfs (who made the AP's NFL All-Pro team), Bucky Irving or Mike Evans, who both went over 1,000 yards on the year, but Mayfield elevated the team with his play in more ways than one and for that, he is my offensive MVP.

Preseason Pick: QB Baker Mayfield
Midseason Pick: QB Baker Mayfield

Defensive MVP: NT Vita Vea

Bucs NT Vita Vea
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

There were a few choices here as Calijah Kancey, Lavonte David, and Zyon McCollum all had strong seasons. However, Vita Vea was on a different level. The seven-year vet put up career numbers with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He was extremely disruptive in the run game and was a nightmare for quarterbacks in the passing game.

Preseason Pick: S Antoine Winfield Jrcareer
Midseason Pick: NT Vita Vea

Special Teams MVP: K Chase McLaughlin

Bucs Kicker Chase McLaughlin
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks a field goal held by punter Jack Browning (5) against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

McLaughlin continues to be one of the most underrated signings of general manager Jason Licht's tenure and certainly of the 2024 offseason. He went 30-32 on kicks and was perfect within 50 yards. McLaughlin's steady leg has gone 59-for-63 on field goal attempts since joining the Buccaneers. He was named as the first alternate for the Pro Bowl this year.

Preseason Pick: RB Bucky Irving
Midseason Pick: DB Tavierre Thomas

Rookie of the Year: RB Bucky Irving

Bucs Running Back Bucky Irving
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucky Irving jumpstarted the Bucs offense with his shifty moves and elusive tackle-breaking runs. Irving became the first running back since Doug Martin in 2015 to rush for 1,000 yards for the Buccaneers and finished with 82 missed tackles forced. Although Graham Barton and Jalen McMillan also had amazing rookie seasons, what Irving provided for the Bucs was immeasurable.

Preseason Pick: WR Jalen McMillan
Midseason Pick: RB Bucky Irving

Most Improved, Offense: RG Cody Mauch

Bucs Right Guard Cody Mauch
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I changed my pick here midseason with how Cade Otton had performed in the stretch without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the lineup. But he tapered off and injuries limited him the rest of the way. Mauch, however, improved tremendously after a rocky start to the season. By season's end, you could make a case that he was playing as well as any of the top guards in the league. From Week 4, Mauch did not give up a sack and allowed just one quarterback hit.

Preseason Pick: RG Cody Mauch
Midseason Pick: TE Cade Otton

Most Improved, Defense: CB Zyon McCollum

Bucs Cornerback Zyon Mccollum
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) runs out of the tunnel before the game Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After a 2023 season that saw him bounce all across the defensive backfield, McCollum settled in as a starter for the Bucs and had a strong start to the season. His play tapered off towards the season, but I'm sure that had more to do with the revolving door in the secondary due to all the injuries. He finished the year with two interceptions and 14 pass breakups. Diaby improved his pressures but his sack numbers took a hit.


Preseason Pick: OLB Yaya Diaby
Midseason Pick: CB Zyon McCollum

Best Free Agent Pickup: LG Ben Bredeson

Bucs Left Guard Ben Bredeson
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate as the leave the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bredeson got the job done when it came down to it and was a steady consistent cog on an offensive line that helped turn around the league's worst run game over the last two seasons. He allowed just three sacks on the year and he's someone the Bucs hope to have back for next season.

Preseason Pick: S Jordan Whitehead
Midseason Pick: LG Ben Bredeson

Breakout Player of the Year: RT Luke Goedeke

Bucs Right Tackle Luke Goedeke
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) lines up against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I tabbed Zyon as my breakout player of the year and at the start of the season, it looked like he was ascending that way. However, Goedeke snuck up on him with stellar play since he returned to the lineup. In year two at right tackle, Goedeke improved every facet of his game and put himself in the conversation as a top-5 player at his position in the league.

Preseason Pick: CB Zyon McCollum
Midseason Pick: CB Zyon McCollum

