Buccaneers' 2025 win over/under revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been doubted the past few years, predicted to be a contender for the No. 1-overall pick in 2023 and then bet on to fall to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South in 2024. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, however.
The NFL Draft is approaching and initial betting odds are floating out, and BetOnline has the latest odds for the over/under on wins. Per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are currently first in the NFC South with a 9.5 over/under on wins, followed by the Atlanta Falcons (7.5), the Carolina Panthers (6.5) and the New Orleans Saints (5.5).
Last year, the Bucs' over/under was 7.5 wins in September, per FOX Sports, so bettors appear to be more confident in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this time around. That makes sense — the Buccaneers are set to return their entire offensive unit next year and have already made some additions on defense, including the signing of edge rusher Haason Reddick.
The Falcons, meanwhile, are set to start Michael Penix Jr. next year, and while they were preseason darlings last year, a free agency class that some perceive as weak is bringing down their ranking. The Panthers are on the rise but have some work to do, and the Saints are still stuck in salary cap hell with Kellen Moore at the helm in his first year as head coach.
For the first time in a bit, the Buccaneers are set to have some expectations. It'll be interesting to see how the team responds.
