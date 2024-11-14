Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predict Winner of Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight
The long-awaited boxing matchup between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and former YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul is finally here as the two will step in the ring on November 15th from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Tyson, 58, last fought just under 20 years ago when he lost by TKO against Kevin McBride while Paul has been on a mission to help bring the sport back since its heyday and is a whole 31 years younger than "Iron Mike".
The much-anticipated fight came as a shock initially, but it became clear that Paul somehow got to Tyson enough to make him come out of retirement and give it another shot even at his age. The fight will most definitely be a spectacle and instead of it being streamed through pay-per-view it will be on the world's most popular streaming, Netflix.
With the initial excitement of the fight in full force leading up to it's start date in July, Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up that caused the contest to come into question. Fortunately, for both sides, Mike Tyson was able to get the ulcer taken care of and the match was rescheduled.
There will be tons of bets flying into Vegas and the sportsbooks for this matchup, so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to see how their players think the match will turn out.
In an overwhelming majority, the Buccaneers took "Iron Mike" to come away with a victory 14-1 with differentiating answers from a second-round KO to a split decision. The one outlier amongst those polled by the Bucs' social media team was starting cornerback Jamel Dean who decided to save the graphic by picking Paul for the upset.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be focusing on getting healthy and figuring out how to correct the mistakes that have led to losing four straight during their bye week before gearing up to face the New York Giants on the road. But maybe, they'll be able to fit in Netflix's debut boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson to see if their pick comes out on top.
