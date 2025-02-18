Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose four starters 2024 NFL Draft
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has done an excellent job drafting, specifically over the last few years. He's found starters through the first five rounds of the draft, which has helped lead the transition from the aging roster the Bucs had when Tom Brady was under center to one of the youngest teams in the league in 2024.
Last year in particular, Licht drafted four players through the first four rounds that played starting snaps for the Bucs. Highlighted by first-round draft pick Graham Barton, Tampa Bay developed starters in Jalen McMillan, Tykee Smith and Bucky Irving. Barton received an All-Pro vote as did Irving after a 1,000-yard rushing season. Meanwhile, Smith and McMillan had very strong campaigns as well even dealing with injuries.
However, if the 2024 draft happened again with the knowledge known after the season ended, how many of those players would the Bucs have ended up with? ESPN's NFL Nation reporters looked at just that with a redraft of the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft and unfortunately, the Bucs ended up with just one of their four impact players from last season.
First off the board for the Bucs was Barton, who went to the Dolphins at pick number 21, replacing their original selection of Chop Robinson. When it came to the Bucs' turn at 26, they selected someone they drafted much later in the draft in Irving.
"The Bucs arguably got the steal of the draft by snagging Irving in the fourth round, so why not take him here? He led all rookies in scrimmage yards (1,514) and rushing yards (1,122). Both of those totals ranked 10th most among all non-quarterbacks. His value was particularly felt when Chris Godwin(ankle) was lost for the season after Week 7 and Mike Evans (hamstring) missed three games." -- Jenna Laine
While it seems early for Irving, especially since the Bucs got him in the fourth round, there's no denying the impact he had for the Bucs. The only question I have is if that impact is the same without Barton paving the way up the middle anchoring the offensive line. Still it's hard to argue the pick.
The next Bucs player poached was Jalen McMillan. After originally selecting defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. the Bengals grabbed the Bucs productive wide receiver who really came on late down the stretch with seven touchdowns.
Before the Bucs lost another starter they were back up with the 57th pick in the draft. After missing out on Barton in the first, they addressed the offensive line forgoing their original pick of edge rusher Chris Braswell for guard Dominic Puni.
"Because Graham Barton was gone by the time the Bucs selected in Round 1 in this scenario, they still need a center. Puni spent the 2024 season at guard for the 49ers but lined up at center during Senior Bowl practices. Holding his own against Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey in Week 10 was no small feat. He's a very powerful run blocker and moves well for his size."-- Jenna Laine
The last player poached from an amazing draft class for the Bucs was Tykee Smith. With the 62nd pick, the Ravens scooped up Tykee Smith to man the backend.
"Smith exceeded expectations as a third-round pick for Tampa Bay and became one of the best rookie defensive playmakers in 2024. He had 54 tackles, 7 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. The Ravens would love that game-changing impact as well as his versatility to play either nickel or safety." -- Jamison Hensley
Thankfully for the Bucs, their scouting and personnel department were able to identify all four of the players selected and got immense value with each pick — so much so that three of the four that were drafted past the second round were vaulted up in draft position in the redraft. With glaring holes and depth issues on the defensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers will once again need to nail their next draft adding talent and youth to a roster ready to compete for a Super Bowl.
READ MORE: Two Buccaneers players appear in PFF's top 101 players of 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers remain committed to re-signing Chris Godwin despite injury setback
• Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reveals reason he retired in 2022
• Tristan Wirfs reveals what Buccaneers need to do to return to Super Bowl
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reveals one key way he'll improve in the booth