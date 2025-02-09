Buccaneers assistant could leave for NFC South rival in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could see one of their assistant coaches leave again for a promotion.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Buccaneers outside linebackers coach George Edwards could emerge as a candidate to become the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator if they hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their head coach.
Who is George Edwards?
"The NFL world anticipates Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore landing the Saints' head-coaching job, and his prospective staff is starting to come into focus. Two names I've heard as possibilities at defensive coordinator are 49ers assistant coach Brandon Staley and Buccaneers outside linebackers coach George Edwards. Both have history with Moore — Staley hired Moore as his offensive coordinator with the Chargers in 2023, and Moore overlapped with Edwards in Dallas," Fowler writes.
"It's worth noting that some of Moore's potential coaching targets — assuming he does land the New Orleans job — were hired by Dallas, including new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. (Moore also has a strong relationship with Klayton Adams, who just became Dallas' OC.) Moore has brought Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier with him to multiple stops, and he could be an option, too."
Edwards, 58, has been a defensive coordinator in the past with Washington (2003), Buffalo Bills (2010-11) and Minnesota Vikings (2014-19).
Edwards has been with the Bucs since 2023, but he was on the same coaching staff alongside Moore from 2020-22, where he served as a senior defensive assistant.
The Bucs like having a veteran voice in the building in Edwards, but he may be moving onto greener pastures to try and beat Tampa Bay twice next year with the Saints.
