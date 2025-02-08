Tom Brady reflects on Buccaneers Super Bowl win four years later
Tom Brady is known as the greatest quarterback of all time for a number of reasons. He boasts seven championship rings, numerous NFL records and played an extensive NFL career for two teams — the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It was with the Buccaneers that he won his last Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Bucs won that game during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, dominating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in that game to bring home a title in the first year with his new team.
Brady is set to return to the Super Bowl on Sunday to call the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and he spoke with Colin Cowherd about his last Super Bowl victory with the Bucs. He went in-depth on his preparation, talking about how much film study he did before the game.
"My last Super Bowl I was a part of, it was two weeks of watching film. Friday night, it was just going through the film — I knew Kansas City's defense better than they knew themselves," Brady said. "I knew their body movements, the way their linebackers moved, the way their safeties moved... I got out there on the field, I looked up as I was walking to the line of scrimmage and said 'Okay, they're blitzing.'"
Brady stressed that he wasn't the most physically talented player on the field, but that he was a quick mental processor and that he was able to win games by knowing exactly what the defense was doing. He told Cowherd that a lot of quarterbacks nowadays don't have that type of mental clock, and it's the ones that do who have the highest potential to be great.
"That's where I was great. That's where my magic superpower was," Brady said. "That was Peyton Manning's superpower, that was Drew Brees' superpower. Those were the guys I tried to be like, that's what we did a great job of. That part of the game is what I'm really fascinated by, and when I see players play like that, those are the guys that I think have the most upside."
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a chance to do what no other team has done by achieving a three-peat, but Bucs fans will always remember Brady and Tampa Bay's victory over him in that Super Bowl.
