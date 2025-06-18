Bucs banking on Haason Reddick to transform pass rush in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made several key moves this offseason, but no addition may be more impactful than veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick.
Reddick was brought in to bolster a pass rush that often came close but didn’t quite finish the job in 2024.
According to USAToday's NFL Senior Writer Christian D’Andrea, Reddick’s arrival could be the missing piece for a defense that’s already strong on the interior.
The Buccaneers defense ranked eighth in the NFL in pressure rate last season, but a closer look shows a hidden problem: they had to bring extra rushers far too often to get that production. D’Andrea says the Bucs’ edge rushers simply didn’t finish enough plays.
“Tampa Bay's 35.8 percent pressure rate ranked eighth in the NFL, which seems great before you realize it lags behind the club's 36.5 percent blitz rate — third-highest in 2024.”
That kind of discrepancy puts pressure on the secondary and limits the flexibility of Todd Bowles' defensive playcalling. Tampa Bay is now banking on Reddick to shift the balance.
After a down season in New York, where a contract dispute disrupted his rhythm, Reddick is looking to bounce back. He finished 2024 with just one sack, but his ability to create pressure never truly disappeared.
“Though he had just one sack in 393 snaps last season, his 13.5 percent pressure rate was in line with his 11-sack 2023 with the Eagles (and roughly in line with Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Greenard's numbers for 2024)," D'Andrea wrote.
That production potential is exactly why Tampa made the move. With interior linemen Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea combining for 14.5 sacks last season, the Bucs already have an elite push inside. What they’ve been missing is someone on the outside who can close the deal. Reddick has the speed, experience, and explosiveness to be that closer.
If Reddick returns to form, his presence off the edge might just be the difference between another playoff berth and a deep postseason run.
