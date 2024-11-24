Bucs Become First Team in NFL to Have Four Different Players Score Rushing TD
Two of the biggest changes fans were hoping to see from the Bucs' offense this season was that they could 1. Have more success running the football, and 2. Finish more drives with touchdowns.
Well, if today's game vs. the New York Giants is any indication, it appears as though they've achieved both.
The Bucs have been mixing the run with the pass very effectively. Because Tampa Bay has found so much success through the air so far in this game, the overall rushing numbers aren't spectacular, but the run game has really made it's presence felt where it matters most — the red zone.
Following a well-balanced, full-field drive orchestrated by Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White did the rest, punching it in from a yard out.
Most impressive is the fact that this was the Buccaneers' fourth rushing TD of the game, with each one of those rushing touchdowns coming from a different player. It's the only time a team has done so in the NFL this season, and the first time in the history of the Buccaneers franchise.
Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker, and Baker Mayfield each had a rushing touchdown prior to this one from White.
