Bucs' Baker Mayfield Trolls Giants QB Tommy DeVito After Touchdown Score
It's been a scorching hot start for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers as they face off against the New York Giants in Week 12.
In his second season with the Bucs, with Liam Coen as his coordinator, Baker Mayfield has been playing the best football of his career. And just halfway through this game in New York, Mayfield has already accounted for 230 yards on 19/23 passing.
Mayfield is far from just a traditional pocket passer, though. Baker's tenacious attitude is his calling card, and that mentality has also been on full display in this contest.
With the first half coming to a close, the Buccaneers found themselves deep in New York territory. It was 2nd and goal, and after taking a deep drop but not seeing anything available downfield, Mayfield tucked the ball and scrambled up the middle before launching his body into the air with reckless abandon and landing in the endzone.
Although Mayfield took a massive hit on the play, he popped right up and proceeded to troll the opposing quarterback, Tommy DeVito, by mimmicking his celebration that first went viral last season.
DeVito was making his first start of the season in place of Daniel Jones, and unlike Baker Mayfield, his day has gotten off to a rough start.
