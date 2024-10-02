Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have just beat the Philadelphia Eagles, but they won't have a lot of time to celebrate as they get ready to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa Bay would like to win this one, as it would put it out in front of Atlanta in the NFC South.
Tampa Bay is a 1.5-point underdog in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Eagles on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 7-5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline (+114)
We got this one right with the Eagles, so let's do it again here. The Bucs are hurt and on the road, but the Falcons struggled with the Eagles team (and probably should have lost) that the Bucs absolutely shelled last Sunday. The Buccaneers have proven to be the best team in the NFC South so far, and while injuries on a short week may cause them to drop this game, these odds are too good to pass up — especially against Kirk Cousins, who the team effectively game planned for last year against the Minnesota Vikings.
READ MORE: Davante Adams Lists Bucs' NFC South Rival as Top Trade Destination
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+140)
Mike Evans has a history of good work against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. Last year, he caught this touchdown on him in Tampa Bay, and he'll also be coming off a game where he scored a red zone touchdown on the first drive against the Philadelphia Eagles. It would be a good idea to go for this bet, as prior success against the Falcons and the momentum from Sunday could definitely see this cashing out.
Buccaneers First Drive Result — Offensive Touchdown (+300)
Tampa Bay wants to start fast, and after 23-straight games without an offensive touchdown, they may have a taste for it. Both Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles are well aware of Raheem Morris' defensive scheme, and offensive coordinator Liam Coen could use some of that knowledge to his advantage when the Buccaneers get the ball against the Falcons. This is a bit of a riskier bet, but a small wager could pay out dividends here.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Future Hall of Famer is Bucs 'X-Factor' in Win vs. Eagles
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs 33-16 Win Over The Eagles
• Instant Reactions From Bucs' Dominant Win Over Eagles