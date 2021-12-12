Buccaneers vs. Bills: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in what some football junkies considered earlier this year to be a Super Bowl LVI preview.

At this point, such a championship game remains a possibility. However, in recent weeks, the Buccaneers have gotten into a winning groove while the Bills have lost their early-season momentum. Regardless, with Tom Brady and Josh Allen set to face off for the first time since Brady was the quarterback of Buffalo's AFC East rival, the New England Patriots, we could be in for some offensive fireworks on in Week 14.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-5)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:25 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites over the Colts. The over/under is set at 54.

Series history: The Buccaneers own a 7-4 all-time record over the Bills. Buffalo defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 30-27 when the teams last met in 2017.

The rundown

Remember roughly a month ago when the Buccaneers fell into a two-game losing streak, thanks to a mix of turnovers committed offensively, defensive inconsistencies, and their lengthy injury report?

Since, the Buccaneers are 3-0, earning an impressive road win over a solid Indianapolis Colts team and outscoring opponents 98-58 in that stretch.

Just in time for one of the most fearsome figures in all of sports, December Tom Brady, to begin heating up. And it's hard to imagine just how well he could play as the regular season wraps up, despite the dominance he's put on display in the month of December in his career, as Brady is already on pace for a career-high in passing yards and leads the league in touchdown passes in his 22nd pro season.

The problem for Tampa Bay, though, is Buffalo has a pretty good quarterback leading the way, as well.

Josh Allen is also putting up career-high numbers as a passer this year, and could be one of if not the best quarterback the Bucs play before the postseason rolls around. With a strong arsenal of weapons around him, such as receivers Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Dawson Knox, the Buccaneers' inconsistent secondary could be in some trouble on Sunday similarly to the Bills' passing defense.

The biggest issue for the Bills this year has been getting in their own way. This is a team that could make a run in the playoffs as it did a year ago, but a head-scratching loss to Jacksonville, a blowout defeat to Indianapolis and this past Monday's drop to New England over Buffalo's last five games certainly causes some concern.

It's also a trend that could have the Buccaneers licking their chops.

