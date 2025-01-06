Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Provides Critical Playoff Injury Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC South Division Champions for the fourth year in a row and looking to advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
To do that, they'll have to defeat the Washington Commanders this weekend in a rematch of the teams' Week 1 matchup won by the Buccaneers, 37-20.
Like this one, that game took place inside Raymond James Stadium, but this time around Tampa Bay is going to have a different looking roster to take on one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFL today.
“(Linebacker) SirVocea (Dennis) won’t be available at this time," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday. "We’ll see about (cornerback Jamel) Dean, (tight end) Cade (Otton) and (safety Antoine) Winfield Jr. this week.”
All three of the latter names have been dealing with knee injuries. Most Buccaneers fans will remember the exciting return of defensive tackle Vita Vea during the 2020 NFL Playoffs that ended with the team winning the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.
Asked if receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) could be on a similar path, coach Bowles said, “Not at this time.”
Looking for good news, Bowles did say that linebacker Yaya Diaby, "should be fine" after an injury on Sunday.
Winfield Jr. has been dealing with health complications all season since that Week 1 matchup with the Commanders and there's no doubt having him healthy again would give the Tampa Bay secondary a boost. He's one they'll need against an opposing offense that has seen quarterback Jayden Daniels become one of the best young passers in the league paired up with receiver Terry McLaurin, who set that franchise's single-season record for touchdown receptions this year.
Asked if the secondary could see a significant improvement in play with the potential return of Winfield, Bowles had a positive outlook.
“Hopefully they can be if they come back. We’d like to see them healthy," Bowles said. "The bad part about it is if we gain two, we usually lose two. I hope that’s not the case and we can get everybody back at the same time and just have them all healthy.”
Of course, that's not going to be fully possible with safety Jordan Whitehead still healing from a car accident he was involved in ahead of the team's Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints. Bowles shared that Whitehead is the only injured player he'd say probably won't be available in the Wild Card Round, at least opening a small window that some key Bucs could be back in time to defend their home field from a northern invasion.
