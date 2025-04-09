Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers could add surprising position in NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could surprise in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best veteran wide receiver duos in the NFL in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They also drafted Jalen McMillan in the third round of last year's draft to add some youth to the position.

Despite that, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Bucs could add to that group early in the NFL Draft this month.

READ MORE: $21 million offensive lineman named Buccaneers' biggest free agency loss

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris runs after a catch during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris runs after a catch during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Buccaneers could get younger at receiver

"The Buccaneers pulled off one of the biggest coups of free agency by keeping Chris Godwin in Tampa. The Patriots reportedly made a serious run at the receiver, but he wanted to remain a Buc," Ballentine wrote.

"That would seemingly eliminate drafting a receiver from contention. The trio of Godwin, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan is up there with some of the best in the league. The draft is all about planning for the future, though. It's fair to wonder how much longer the 31-year-old Evans can continue to crank out strong seasons. He barely kept his 1,000-yard season streak alive last season and missed three games with a hamstring injury. Between Godwin and McMillan, the Bucs don't need another slot receiver. Another big-bodied player who could become a contested catch weapon for Baker Mayfield is an underrated need, though."

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Raiders QB opens up about relationship with Buccaneers legend Tom Brady

Published
