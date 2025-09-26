Buccaneers could face trouble from this Eagles position group
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a physical battle in the trenches as they get ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
The matchup will put extra pressure on the Buccaneers' offensive line, which has been tested early this season. Standing in their way are two of the most imposing defensive linemen in the league, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard didn’t hold back when describing the challenge.
“These guys are as good as they come,” Grizzard said. “They’re massive in the middle and definitely a strength of their defense. Their ability to come off the ball, their play strength, their tenacity — it’s definitely something we’ve got to handle.”
Jordan Davis breaking out
For Tampa Bay, the name that jumps out right now is Jordan Davis. The former first-round pick has taken on a bigger role for Philadelphia this season after the team lost several defensive linemen to free agency. Not only is Davis holding up as a run-stuffer, but he’s flashing game-changing ability. In Week 2 against the Rams, he blocked the potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds and returned it for a touchdown, sealing the victory against the Rams in dramatic fashion.
The Buccaneers know their offensive line must step up. Injuries have already been an issue, and facing Davis when he’s playing the best football of his young career only raises the stakes. If Tampa Bay can’t contain him, the running game will struggle, and Baker Mayfield could find himself under consistent interior pressure.
Jalen Carter still a game-wrecker
While Jordan Davis is getting the spotlight, Jalen Carter hasn’t gone anywhere. He’s been quieter in 2025 compared to his campaign last year, but everyone in Tampa Bay knows how quickly that can change. Carter’s burst and raw power make him one of the most dangerous interior rushers in the NFL. One or two plays from him can flip momentum, which is exactly what the Buccaneers want to avoid.
The Buccaneers can offset these guys by running the football a lot with their two-headed monster in the backfield with Bucky Irving and Rachaad White. Philadelphia is ranked 24th in run defense this year and the Rams were able to move the ball on them last week. This may be a good strategy for Grizzard to get the run game going early to help out with this large task.
Grizzard’s respect for the Eagles’ front speaks volumes about the task at hand.
“When you turn on the tape, that’s what sticks out first and foremost—those two guys in there,” he said.
If the Buccaneers are going to stay unbeaten, it starts with neutralizing Carter and Davis.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Commanders sign former $12 million Buccaneers running back
• Key Buccaneers starter out for remainder of 2025 season
• The good, the bad and the ugly from Buccaneers' win over Texans
• This Buccaneers rookie will have to step up in Calijah Kancey's absence