Buccaneers DB Appears on Injury Report Friday Ahead of 49ers Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need all the help they can get to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and the injury report from Tampa Bay on Friday was mostly good on that front — but there is a player to watch as the team goes into the weekend.
The Bucs and 49ers released their injury report Friday evening, and there was some good news for the Bucs — the only player ruled out is Mike Evans, who wasn't expected anyway. A few players are questionable, including wideout Jalen McMillan and defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who are set to be game-time decisions. But there was one player that appeared on the report who wasn't on it initially — Bucs defensive back Tykee Smith, who was listed with a knee injury:
Smith is still listed as questionable, so that's at least a good sign, but it is concerning to see that something happened him at some point during Friday practice. Smith has three forced fumbles and a pick this year, so the Bucs will hope he can go Sunday for the best chance to beat the 49ers.
