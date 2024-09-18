Bucs Deemed Contenders Among NFL's Undefeated Teams

Bucs Gameday

A respected NFL analyst believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early season success is no fluke.

Collin Haalboom

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) at the end of the Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Buccaneers won 20-16.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) at the end of the Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Buccaneers won 20-16. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Early season success doesn't always indicate a team is destined to be in a good place come season's end. Especially just two weeks into the season.

Talented ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak recently recently took on the challenge of assessing each of the undefeated team in the league (there are nine of them) and categorizing each one as either a pretender or a contender.

Of the nine teams, Solak believes four are a flash in the pan while the other five are legitimate contenders.

So what did he have to say about the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

He believes they are contenders.

"Why wouldn't they be? They just knocked off the team that expunged them from the playoffs last season. Mayfield isn't an elite quarterback, but he knows where his bread is buttered, and the success of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (who has had an excellent start to the season) allows him to attack one-on-ones with confidence. And the Todd Bowles defense, which was supposed to take a step back following a big talent drain, is humming along without a hiccup."

A lot could happen between now and the end of the season to derail the Bucs' path to success. But this is a strong vote of confidence from an extremely bright and notoriously objective NFL expert.

For the record, the list of other undefeated teams that Solak believes are contenders includes New Orleans, Houston, Buffalo, and Kansas City. As for the pretenders? It appears as though he isn't buying the early season success from the Steelers, Vikings, Chargers, or Seahawks.

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

