Buccaneers Designate Edge Rusher For Return From Injured Reserve
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a bit of a hit to their edge-rushing depth against the New York Giants on Sunday, but thankfully, they'll have another option coming back to help.
Buccaneers edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka suffered an ankle injury that could keep him out for a bit against the Giants in a 30-7 win, but the Bucs announced on Wednesday that they've designated outside linebacker Markees Watts for return from injured reserve. Watts' last game was against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.
Watts has mostly played special teams during his time in Tampa Bay, but with Tryon-Shoyinka's status up in the air, he could see himself enter the team's edge-rushing rotation with the likes of Yaya Diaby, Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson. Tampa Bay's edge rushers haven't contributed as much as they'd like this year, with only one of them (Nelson) netting more than two sacks on the year.
Watts, an undrafted free agent in 2023, has had four solo tackles and a sack so far with Tampa Bay.
