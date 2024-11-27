Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Designate Edge Rusher For Return From Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could get a player back in a room that hasn't quite produced this year.

River Wells

Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a bit of a hit to their edge-rushing depth against the New York Giants on Sunday, but thankfully, they'll have another option coming back to help.

Buccaneers edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka suffered an ankle injury that could keep him out for a bit against the Giants in a 30-7 win, but the Bucs announced on Wednesday that they've designated outside linebacker Markees Watts for return from injured reserve. Watts' last game was against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Draws Praise From LB Lavonte David for 'Loving the Game'

Watts has mostly played special teams during his time in Tampa Bay, but with Tryon-Shoyinka's status up in the air, he could see himself enter the team's edge-rushing rotation with the likes of Yaya Diaby, Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson. Tampa Bay's edge rushers haven't contributed as much as they'd like this year, with only one of them (Nelson) netting more than two sacks on the year.

Watts, an undrafted free agent in 2023, has had four solo tackles and a sack so far with Tampa Bay.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Files $12 Million Lawsuit Against Father's Company

• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on QB Baker Mayfield

• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Quips on Liam Coen Head Coaching Rumors

• Bucs Narrow NFC South Gap With Big Win Over Giants in Week 12

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News