Buccaneers Draft Texas A&M Defensive End in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of needs in the 2025 NFL Draft — and quite a few of them are defensive nees. One of those particular needs is at edge rusher to boost a middling pass rush, and Pro Football Network has the Bucs addressing that need in their latest seven-round mock draft.
PFN has the Buccaneers drafting Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart, who is projected as one of the top edge rushers of the class.
Here's what PFN said about Stewart's potential fit in Tampa Bay:
"Although there’s a better-than-not chance that Stewart hears his name called before his teammate, the fit in Tampa Bay is too good not to fantasize about. Although fans are surely clamoring for a linebacker, adding a 290-pound outside linebacker chiseled from stone and shot out of a cannon to this defensive line makes the Monstars feel real alongside Vita Vea, Yaya Diabi, and Calijah Kancey."
Stewart hasn't been solid from a numbers perspective, netting just 4.5 sacks in three years at Texas A&M, but his 290-pound frame and freakish athleticism could make him a good fit in Tampa Bay — if he develops. It will be the Bucs' job to do that, and so far the past few years, the team has struggled to truly develop an elite pass rusher. Whether or not that is general manager Jason Licht's idea remains to be seen, however, as the draft process has only just begun.
