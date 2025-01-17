Bucs Gameday

Best And Worst Graded 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Players

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players from the 2024-25 season, per Pro Football Focus.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to make a deeper run in the playoffs than they had in 2023 in 2024, but unfortunately, things didn’t quite unfold the way that they had hoped. After a rough middle of the season, the Buccaneers battled back and only lost a single game following their bye week, finishing the regular season with 10 wins, one above their 2023 regular season.

The finish was good enough to claim the NFC South title for the fourth straight year and set the course for a Bucs playoff berth. That excitement died down fairly quickly as the Buccaneers dropped their Wild Card round matchup at home to the Washington Commanders, ending Tampa Bay’s 2024-25 season.

While the Buccaneers offense was the shining star on this season’s team, the usual stout Todd Bowles defense was everything but that as they struggled for much of the season in large part due to lack of depth and injury proneness to their starters.

Tampa Bay’s run defense was its usual strong self, ranking fourth in the league against the run (97.8 ypg), but they were either middle of the pack or near the bottom of the league in most other statistical categories. They were 18th in total defense (341.8 ypg), 29th in passing defense (243.9 ypg), 16th in points allowed per game (22.6), 14th in red zone defense (54.4%), 14th in third-down defense (38.1%), and while the Bucs finished sixth in sacks with 46 much of that came from the interior defensive line and inside linebackers.

Here is how your Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in the 2024-2025 NFL season, per PFF.

Highest Graded:

1. OLB Yaya Diaby

Yaya Diab
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) celebrates with defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) after recovering a fumble in overtime in overtime at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 78.0

2. CB Jamel Dean

Jamel Dea
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 75.7

3. DT Vita Vea

Vita Ve
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts after Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) misses an extra point during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 74.9

4. CB Tykee Smith

Tykee Smit
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates an interception of a ball intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) with cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 72.0

5. LB Vi Jones

Vi Jone
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (16) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Vi Jones (53) defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 71.7

Lowest Graded:

1. OLB Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Jose Ramirez / Buccaneers.com

PFF Grade: 41.5

2. DL C.J. Brewer

C.J. Brewe
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) gets sacked by C.J. Brewer (95)in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 42.9

3. S Tavierre Thomas

Tavierre Thoma
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) smiles after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 44.8

4. LB K.J. Britt

K.J. Brit
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) runs out of the tunnel as they are introduced before the game Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 45.5

5. DL Calijah Kancey

Calijah Kance
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) tackles Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 46.0

