Best And Worst Graded 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Players
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to make a deeper run in the playoffs than they had in 2023 in 2024, but unfortunately, things didn’t quite unfold the way that they had hoped. After a rough middle of the season, the Buccaneers battled back and only lost a single game following their bye week, finishing the regular season with 10 wins, one above their 2023 regular season.
The finish was good enough to claim the NFC South title for the fourth straight year and set the course for a Bucs playoff berth. That excitement died down fairly quickly as the Buccaneers dropped their Wild Card round matchup at home to the Washington Commanders, ending Tampa Bay’s 2024-25 season.
While the Buccaneers offense was the shining star on this season’s team, the usual stout Todd Bowles defense was everything but that as they struggled for much of the season in large part due to lack of depth and injury proneness to their starters.
Tampa Bay’s run defense was its usual strong self, ranking fourth in the league against the run (97.8 ypg), but they were either middle of the pack or near the bottom of the league in most other statistical categories. They were 18th in total defense (341.8 ypg), 29th in passing defense (243.9 ypg), 16th in points allowed per game (22.6), 14th in red zone defense (54.4%), 14th in third-down defense (38.1%), and while the Bucs finished sixth in sacks with 46 much of that came from the interior defensive line and inside linebackers.
Here is how your Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in the 2024-2025 NFL season, per PFF.
READ MORE: What Could the Buccaneers Do if OC Liam Coen Leaves?
Highest Graded:
1. OLB Yaya Diaby
PFF Grade: 78.0
2. CB Jamel Dean
PFF Grade: 75.7
3. DT Vita Vea
PFF Grade: 74.9
READ MORE: Buccaneers Select Ohio State Star WR in Mock Draft as Baker Mayfield’s New Weapon
4. CB Tykee Smith
PFF Grade: 72.0
5. LB Vi Jones
PFF Grade: 71.7
Lowest Graded:
1. OLB Jose Ramirez
PFF Grade: 41.5
2. DL C.J. Brewer
PFF Grade: 42.9
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Hints at Future for HC Todd Bowles
3. S Tavierre Thomas
PFF Grade: 44.8
4. LB K.J. Britt
PFF Grade: 45.5
5. DL Calijah Kancey
PFF Grade: 46.0
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Sign Record-Breaking CFL All-Star to 2025 Futures Contract
• Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Fuels Speculation About Potential Buccaneers Move
• How Much Cap Space Do the Buccaneers Have Heading Into This Offseason?