Buccaneers DT Pops Up on Injury Report Thursday Ahead of Falcons Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need all the help they can get against the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, a lot of that help is having injury trouble.
The Buccaneers released their Thursday injury report, and it brought some more ill tidings. To begin, running back Bucky Irving did not participate in practice for the second day in a row, which makes it less likely he'll be available for the team on Sunday.
But there was another caveat on Thursday — defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who practiced fine on Wednesday, was added to the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury.
READ MORE: Which WRs Could The Bucs Target Before the Trade Deadline?
Speaking of calf injuries, though, tight end Payne Durham was a limited participant after not participating on Monday. While calves are tricky injuries and it's tough to tell when they truly get better, that is a good step in the right direction for Durham should his services be needed on Sunday against the Falcons. It's unlikely, but also something to monitor.
The Bucs will face off against a Falcons team that they lost to in Week 5 at the beginning of the month. They'll need to win this one, though, as going down 0-2 to the Falcons would put them in a hole — and they'll have to get that win very shorthanded.
