Buccaneers Elevate Safety to 53-Man Roster Ahead of Week 18 Saints Rematch
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another defensive back to their 53-man roster after a Saturday injury will cause a starting safety to miss some time.
Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead suffered pectoral injury in Week 12 against the New York Giants, but returned for the first time in four weeks against the Carolina Panthers. He's been sidelined again, however, after being involved in a car accident Saturday morning, and he was placed on the team's non-football injury list.
Whitehead is expected to miss the rest of the season, should the Buccaneers have one by beating the New Orleans Saints and clinching the NFC South, so the team announced Saturday that it's elevating safety Ryan Neal from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup.
Neal was a strong safety in 2023, but a poor campaign saw the Bucs declined to bring him back for the 2024 season. He's back with the team now, but his role should change a bit — safeties Kaevon Merriweather and Mike Edwards will likely start, and Neal can be used along with defensive back Tavierre Thomas as more of a dime back, much in the way he was utilized when he saw snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Was Named 'Biggest Snub' After Pro Bowl Voting
• Buccaneers Tight End Doubtful, Saints Hobbled Ahead of Week 18 Showdown
• Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Having 'Most Fun of His Life' Coaching in Tampa Bay
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Set To Cash In With Contract Incentives