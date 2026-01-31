The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in full offseason mode.

After missing the playoffs, the Bucs have already begun to make wholesale changes by bringing in Zac Robinson as the offensive coordinator and will begin analyzing the roster to see how it can be improved heading into 2026.

Free agency and the NFL Draft are two areas Tampa Bay must nail this offseason, but they will also have to take into account Lavonte David's retirement decision and what Mike Evans' plans are for his future.

Evans is set to hit the free agent market if he doesn't end up retiring, and according to Pro Football Focus, his best fit would be to leave the Buccaneers and sign with the Buffalo Bills.

PFF Likes Evans' Fit With Bills

Evans' consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards has now been broken up after dealing with a series of injuries throughout the 2025 season, but he has still shown the ability to play at an elite level despite being 32 years of age.

While the most likely possibility is that Evans re-signs with the Bucs on a team-friendly short-term deal if he doesn't decide to hang them, it doesn't rule out the possibility that he could head elsewhere in search of a second Super Bowl ring.

The Bills would make a ton of sense for Evans. Buffalo is in major need of help at the wideout position. Keon Coleman hasn't lived up to the hype, and outside of Khalil Shakir, they don't really have much production for Josh Allen to be able to take advantage of. Adding a player of Evans' caliber would give Allen and new head coach Joe Brady a true WR1 that would play well into Allen's skill set at quarterback.

While always a possibility, it would be hard to fathom Evans leaving Tampa Bay, as he has become a cornerstone of the culture within the organization. Evans has made Tampa his home, and it would be weird to see him in any uniform other than red and pewter.

Evans has publicly stated that he is waiting a couple of months to decide on his future after the season's end, so like everyone else, we will continue to monitor the situation as he makes his decision.

