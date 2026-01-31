Star LB Would Be Perfect Free Agent Signing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in desperate need of an upgrade to their inside linebacker room.

The Bucs are extremely fortunate to have had Lavonte David anchoring that position group for the last 14 seasons. Although David is still considering a return for 2026 — something the team is very much open to — it would be unfair to expect the 36-year-old to continue to carry the load at such a physically demanding position.

As it stands, the team has no promising options at a position that is essential for Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme to function at full capacity. As a result, GM Jason Licht is going to need to attack the position from all angles this offseason.

The draft will provide an obvious and cost-effective avenue to do so. But another route — one Licht has avoided almost entirely over the past several seasons — is free agency. And if Licht is finally willing to spend some money during the offseason, this could be the perfect opportunity.

Free Agent LB could be the missing ingredient for Todd Bowles' defense

And among the 2026 free agency class, there is one linebacker who stands above the rest in terms of being the ideal player the Buccaneers could add to bolster their linebacker room.

That player is Devin Lloyd of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fit is no secret. Pro Football Focus recently identified the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the best landing spot for Lloyd in free agency.

It’s not just the fact that Lloyd is a linebacker, though. He has developed into a legitimate star at the position. At 6'3", 235 pounds, his physical traits are incredibly impressive, but they're only part of the reason why the former Utah Ute was a first-round pick by the Jags back in 2022.

Lloyd is a cerebral player with excellent versatility. He’s an asset in coverage, run defense, and has the ability and tenacity to rush the passer with great effectiveness.

Of all inside linebackers, Lloyd finished 2025 ranked third best in the NFL according to PFF with an outstanding overall grade of 88.4. He has steadily ascended in each of the four seasons he’s been in the league, and there’s no reason to assume that he won’t continue to improve in the years to come — he’s still just 27 years old.

Is Devin Lloyd worth the hefty price tag he will command?

Even more interesting is the fact that the Jaguars made the perplexing decision not to pick up Lloyd’s fifth-year option heading into last season, ultimately paving the way for the uber-talented LB to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The only real concern is the cost.

Based on Lloyd’s age, physical attributes and ascending performance on a winning football team, there’s a good chance he could fetch more than $20 million per year on his next deal while potentially resetting the LB market in the process.

Would Jason Licht and the Bucs be willing to break the bank for a player of Lloyd’s status? We don’t know for sure. But we do know that Lloyd’s presence in Todd Bowles’ defense could be a major difference maker for a football team that is desperate to not only win now, but re-establish itself as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

