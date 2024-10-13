Bucs Extend Lead Over Saints with 58-Yard Scoop and Score
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to an incredibly hot start against the New Orleans Saints. After a loss to another NFC South team in the Atlanta Falcons a week ago, the Buccaneers are looking to make a statement in the division in Week 6.
On the first drive of the game, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was surgical, connecting primarily with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, passing for 62 yards and a touchdowns.
The offense got off to a quick jump, but a huge defensive play helped Tampa Bay steal the momentum early in the contest. Following the scoring drive from the offense, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. came away with a 58-yard scoop and score to put Tampa Bay up 14-0 in the first quarter. The fumble, forced against Saints wideout Chris Olave, was forced by nickel cornerback Tykee Smith.
Dominating the game offensively, alone, would be huge for the Buccaneers. The defense adding some big-time playmaking could help Tampa Bay make a statement on Sunday. With defensive playmakers making plays, the Buccaneers should be able to now extend on their lead and drain any momentum the Saints try and capture.
