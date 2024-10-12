Former NFL MVP 'Loves' Bucs Running Back
It’s been a tough year for third-year Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. Despite coming into the year as the solidified RB1 for the Bucs, White has received plenty of blame for the team’s inability to find success on the ground.
The production of rookie RB Bucky Irving has only added fuel to the fire. Many fans have voiced their belief that Irving is actually the Bucs’ running back who is better suited to lead the team in carries.
Could those fans be right? Maybe. But it requires a more nuanced discussion than simply focusing on whichever player has the higher yards per carry on average. Schemes, scenarios, pass protection, and a variety of other factors tend to get overlooked when this type of discourse begins to take hold.
Despite having plenty of critics, it appears as though Rachaad White has caught the eye of one of the more accomplished running backs in history. Shaun Alexander is not only a former Heisman Trophy winner from his days at Alabama, but he’s also a former NFL MVP — he beat out Peyton Manning and Tom Brady to earn the award in 2005 — and a multiple time All-Pro and Pro-Bowler.
Making a guest appearance on UpAndAdams with Kay Adams this week, Alexander was asked to identify a running back in the league who is impressing him.
His answer? Rachaad White.
“It’s really funny because I feel like Tampa doesn’t do it enough, but I love Rachaad White. Like, I’m watching him play, and I’m like dude you’re making plays. It’s not seen, like you’ve got to be looking for it.”
Without knowing whether or not this soundbite has made it’s way to Rachaad White himself, some unprovoked support from a former NFL MVP must feel good. Especially when you consider that it feels as though Rachaad White has had more haters than he’s had supporters this season.
