Buccaneers face key decision on veteran linebacker’s future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look to re-sign one of their backups to a bigger deal in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards (4) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards (4) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are due for a lot of change in their linebacker room this offseason.

Not only is Lavonte David a free agent, but so is Anthony Nelson, who played in just over 50 percent of defensive snaps in 2024.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Nelson as one of the top free agents in this year's class.

Anthony Nelso
NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nelson back with Bucs?

"Anthony Nelson has never been a full-time starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What he's been over the past three seasons, however, is a highly productive outside linebacker who can set the edge, clog passing lanes and get after the opposing quarterback," Knox writes.

"Nelson, who will turn 28 in March, isn't a pure pass-rusher, but he was very effective in that role in 2024 (4 sacks, 20 QB pressures). Having played both outside linebacker and defensive end in Tampa, he should be viewed as a fit for a variety of base schemes."

Nelson has been one of the better Bucs pass rushers in his six years with the team, so Tampa should look to re-sign him. However, they may have some competition around the league that could offer more money than the Bucs are willing to spend.

